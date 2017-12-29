Tweet of the day, cont’d

Scrolling through my Twitter feed this morning, I see that John’s designated Tweet of the Day yesterday has an afterlife on the day after. Thanks to the Drudge tweet below, we see that CNN is still on the case. The song remains the same. As for CNN’s noncoverage of Josh Meyer’s exposé of the Obama administration’s accommodation of Hezbollah, the silence remains the same. CNN’s silence, however, may be preferable to the “Echo-chamber beat-down.”
BREAKING NEWS: CNN's quest for truth behind truck blocking view of Trump golf course stretches into second day… https://t.co/axqlJcohpA
— DRUDGE REPORT (@DRUDGE_REPORT) December 29, 2017