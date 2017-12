It is pretty presumptuous to declare the tweet of the week, let alone Tweet of the Year, but our UN Ambassador Nikki Haley is making a strong bid with this tweet today:

Take names and kick ass, I say. Haley is making a strong bid to be ranked alongside Daniel Patrick Moynihan and Jeane Kirkpatrick as the best UN ambassadors of the postwar era. Which means one big thing: Nikki Haley 2024!