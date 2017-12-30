Worst of MSNBC 2017

Washington Free Beacon managing editor David Rutz looks back on 2017 at MSNBC in the supercuts video below. He presents it as his fifth annual nod to the worst MSNBC had to offer this year (in only three minutes?). It ends with a bang, so to speak.

“In 2017,” he writes, “the poor folks at the left-leaning cable affiliate had to lean forward into covering undivided Republican government for the first time in more than a decade. Ratings were up, for sure, but so was the heat level of the takes leveled from morning to night.”

I’m filing this one under Laughter is the Best Medicine.

Omri Ceren catches MSNBC today as we prepare to turn the page on 2017:

Still nothing about Iran anti-regime protests on @msnbc frontpage. Here are some things that are posted though: – Trump denies Russia collusion

– Putin sends Trump holiday greeting

– "Trump had a very bad year"

– "Today marks President Trump's 89th visit to his golf properties" pic.twitter.com/tKTd7j1Aie — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) December 30, 2017

At least until the midterm elections next November, I predict that 2018 will look a lot like 2017 at MSNBC.