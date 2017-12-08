Yet Another “Racism” Hoax

We can’t possibly catalog all of these incidents, but this one is rather noteworthy because it occurred aboard an aircraft carrier rather than at a university, the preferred setting for racism hoaxes. The Navy Times has the story:

A sailor who claimed someone scrawled racial slurs on his bed aboard an aircraft carrier — sparking a viral Facebook post in the process — staged the incident himself, the Navy said Friday. Marquie Little, a 27-year-old African American seaman, posted photos to Facebook on Nov. 15 under an alias that showed his rack on the carrier George H.W. Bush covered in trash and racial slurs. “I proudly serve the Navy and this is what I’m receiving in return,” he wrote in the post.

But on Friday Cmdr. Dave Hecht, a spokesman for Naval Air Force Atlantic, said “a thorough investigation” conducted with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service found inconsistencies in the sailor’s account. “A NCIS-supported command investigation following claims of racially-motivated vandalism aboard the (carrier) has determined that the alleged victim staged the incident himself,” Hecht said in an email.

Of course, a lie travels around the world while the truth is still lacing up its shoes:

The sailor’s Facebook post had drawn nearly 20,500 shares as of Friday.

This kind of thing has happened before, even in the military:

The Navy incident follows another one this fall at the Air Force Academy preparatory school, where racial slurs were found written on the dorm message boards of five black cadet candidates. The Air Force later said that one of those five black cadet candidates had admitted to writing the slurs.

No doubt someone, sometime, scrawled racist graffiti somewhere. But in the modern era, don’t just about all of these incidents turn out to be hoaxes? That’s the way it seems. If racism is such a prevalent force in our society, as college students are taught and liberals fervently believe, why is it necessary to fabricate so many false instances of it?