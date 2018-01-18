An Immigration Trifecta

First, a video. A guy in California rides his bicycle for ten minutes, and all you see is a vast homeless encampment. It is shocking. Via Jim Dalrymple’s Twitter feed. He says:

This video is incredible. It’s shows a 10 min bike ride through Orange County, CA, and almost the entire path is lined with homeless tent cities.

I believe data were recently released, showing that California has the highest percentage of its population living in poverty of any state. We have come a long way from the California dream of the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s.

Next, a cartoon by Michael Ramirez. Michael makes a good point. Those of us who want immigration laws obeyed are dreamers, too. Only our dreams are a lot farther from realization. Click to enlarge:

And finally, Ann Coulter unloads on the illegal immigration celebrationists:

Democrats have placed their opening bid in the immigration talks on Trump’s 10-yard line — a hilariously unbalanced “compromise” that is worse than their original proposal. Now, they are battering him with accusations of racism to force him into an amnesty deal that he was specifically elected to prevent.

***

The virtue signalers have been out in force lately, putting in museum-quality performances ever since receiving an unsubstantiated report about Trump’s alleged “s—hole countries” comment in a private meeting. At least all the raging sanctimony is based on a solid source: the claims of one guy with a track record of making up things said in private meetings. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) is the only person accusing Trump of referring to Haiti and African nations as “s—hole countries.” Four people at the meeting deny it. Headline on Politico: “Durbin Confirms Trump’s “S—hole Remarks During Meeting” Wow, so he not only leaked the remarks — he confirmed them!

The press’s performance on the Durbin affair has been even worse than usual, I assume because the desperation meter is off the charts.

I also can’t help but notice that just as black Americans had won their full civil rights and were about to burst into the American economy … Sen. Ted Kennedy (D-Mass.) helped pass the 1965 immigration act that began dumping millions and millions of low-wage workers on the country to compete with them. Obviously, the people hurt most by the mass immigration of low-skilled workers are black Americans, aka, The Only Reason We Care So Much About Racism. I refer you to the Jordan Report — overseen by actual civil rights icon Barbara Jordan. Far from making up for the legacy of slavery, our immigration policies solve the exact same problem that slavery solved: rich people’s eternal need for cheap labor. We don’t owe immigrants anything. They aren’t black Americans. We didn’t do anything to the Mexicans streaming across our border. Or, for that matter, to the Haitians, Ecuadorians, Pakistanis and so on. No slavery, no Jim Crow laws, no redlining — just billions and billions of dollars in foreign aid. (Hey, does anyone know if billions of dollars would be enough to pay for a wall?) We certainly don’t owe them more than we owe our own fellow citizens, especially our black fellow citizens, who could use our help.

Meanwhile, California is openly defying federal law. Amid rumors of a major enforcement in initiative in northern California, that state’s attorney general is warning employers against complying with federal statutes, lest they be criminally prosecuted under “our new California laws.” Somewhere, John C. Calhoun is smiling.