Bonus Bonus Bonus!

[I see John is after this story also, just below.]

Is it still Christmas? Or is Nancy Pelosi just determined to be the gift that keeps on giving all year round? Today, in answer to a reporter’s question about the growing number of companies giving bonuses to their workforce because of the tax bill, said that the bonuses were “insignificant crumbs.” I’ll bet a lot of the people receiving the bonuses don’t think so, though we do have to sympathize with Pelosi, since she lives in a San Francisco neighborhood (when she isn’t up at her fancy Napa Valley vineyard and luxury resort) where $1,000 isn’t very much. Easy to see why she might sniff at such a trivial amount.

But it gets better! Pelosi today also referred to the bipartisan congressional group trying to work out an immigration deal as “The five white guys I call them, you know . . . “Are they going to open a hamburger stand next or what?” she said, apparently referencing the “Five Guys” burger joints. Democratic Rep. Steny Hoyer, who is part of the working group, called Pelosi’s remarks “offensive.”

You stay classy, Nancy. It’s the best thing Republicans have going for them in this election cycle.