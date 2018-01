Further to my post earlier today about how the corporate tax cut is extending benefits immediately to workers and consumers, Yahoo finance has put together a rundown of the 81 companies that have announced bonuses or new employee benefits because of the tax change:

But never forget—Nancy Pelosi says the tax bill will bring on “the Apocalypse.” (Maybe she meant the Apocalypse for Democrats??)

P.S. Oh by the way, the stock market is on a tear again today. More winning!