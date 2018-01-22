Civil War on the Left, Part 53: Riot of the Cavemen

Talk about your Feel Good Story of the Day, from The Hill:

Progressives are hammering Sen. Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) for his agreement with Senate Republican leadership to end the government shutdown on Monday. Even House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has spoken out against the deal, saying there was no reason to support it. “I don’t see that there’s any reason — I’m speaking personally and hearing from my members — to support what was put forth,” Pelosi said at a press briefing shortly before Schumer signaled Senate Democrats would agree to it. Activists took a harsher tone. “It’s official: Chuck Schumer is the worst negotiator in Washington – even worse than Trump,” said Murshed Zaheed, political director at Credo, a progressive advocacy group.

Schumer may be hard to take, but he’s supremely intelligent. My hunch is that he watched the dynamics of the weekend news, and likely saw some bad poll numbers taking shape, and decided to head off a disaster. (Also, I’ve long had a hunch that government shutdown confrontations favor the side of the president—especially of the president is a Democrat (Clinton, Obama) and the media is on your side, but even if he is a Republican.

Schumer, first elected to the House in 1980, remarked later: “I didn’t understand why Reagan won until I got to Washington. Crime was ripping apart my district. And who is writing the crime legislation? The ACLU. They weren’t just at the table; they were writing it.” Well who is writing the Dems immigration legislation right now? La Raza one suspects.

The worry remains that Republican leadership is divided enough on this issue that this will end up badly. But for now, pass the popcorn. (Oh yeah, almost forgot: the stock market shot up 142 points after the deal was reached.)

