Posted on January 15, 2018 by John Hinderaker in Media Bias, Socialism

CNN: Socialism Is Cool!

CNN might have surpassed MSNBC as the dumbest media outlet on the planet. This is how CNN commemorated Martin Luther King, Jr’s birthday:

King had some serous faults. But, unlike CNN, he wasn’t an idiot. I am pretty sure that if King had witnessed the collapse of the Soviet Union, the fall of the Iron Curtain, the decline of Cuba, the renaissance of Eastern Europe, the bizarre disaster of North Korea, the ongoing tragedy in Venezuela, where people have eaten their pets, zoos have been raided for food, currency is so debased that it is scarcely worth printing, infants die in hospitals and children leave home so they can improve their diets by foraging in dumpsters, he would have been smart enough to realize that socialism is the worst disaster ever inflicted on the human race. Unlike CNN, which after all of this, tells us that socialism is “cool.”

