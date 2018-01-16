Cory Booker hurts

John noted the performances of certain Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats using DHS Secretary Nielsen as their foil at the committee hearing today, Shithole Day 5. New Jersey Senator Cory Booker is a fabulist of the first order. Dick Durbin has nothing on him. He previously fabricated his imaginary friend T-Bone. On Day 5 of Shithole he testified to his tears of rage along while demanding that Nielsen feel his pain. Good grief. What a phony.

"When Dick Durbin called me, I had tears of rage," Booker says. "And for you not to feel that hurt and that pain and to dismiss the questions of my colleagues … with tens of millions Americans hurting right now because they're worried about what happened in the White House." pic.twitter.com/0MS9t8WWM0 — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 16, 2018

David Rutz has posted an account of Booker’s dramatics here with full video. For a dose of reality on playhouse DACA, see Victor Davis Hanson’s great Los Angeles Times column “What the ‘Dreamer’ fight is all about.”

Quotable quote: “I hurt! When Dick Durbin called me, I had tears of rage when I heard about his experience in that meeting, and for you not to feel that hurt and that pain and to dismiss some of the questions of my colleagues … when tens of millions of Americas are hurting right now because of what they’re worried about what happened in the White House, that’s unacceptable to me!”