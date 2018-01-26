Donald Does Davos

Whether anything will come of this year’s World Economic Forum in Davos remains to be seen, but meanwhile President Trump’s reception there must be giving his enemies heartburn. He is the first president since Bill Clinton in 2000 to attend, which accounts in part for the stature he is being accorded. But mostly it is his outsized personality and extraordinarily successful economic policies. This is how the Sun, Britain’s biggest newspaper, covered his arrival in Davos yesterday. Click to enlarge:

And this is today’s headline in the Sun:

No wonder the Democrats are so desperate to destroy President Trump before people figure out what a good job he is doing.