“Drive Fast—Freeze a Yankee,” the Sequel

Apparently I am not the only one who recalls the great Texas taunt from the 1970s, “Drive Fast, Freeze a Yankee!” A sharp-eyed reader who hails from San Antonio directs me to a contemporary tune from the time, “Freeze a Yankee,” recorded by The Folkel Minority, which sounds like a band name straight from the imagination of Christopher Guest in A Mighty Wind. The video is below, but here’s a couple of the lyrics for people who may not be able to watch with the sound turned up at work:

Freeze A Yankee,

Drive 75 and freeze ’em alive

Freeze a Yankee

Let your thermostat rise and give ’em a surprise

Governor Briscoe promised us

that if any damn Yankee raised a fuss,

He’d turn off the gas, cut off the oil,

and let ’em all freeze and boil. . .

Senator Kennedy told me himself

That he wouldn’t let us drill

on the continental shelf

So, when they tried to get

Texas to drill another well

We could tell them all to go to ……

Hyannisport!

Now, President Carter was a good ole boy

A southerner thru and thru,

But when he asked

all American’s to sacrifice,

He really meant …you know who