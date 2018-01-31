From the Sublime to the Ridiculous

Scott and I both thought President Trump did a terrific job last night. When his speech was over, I retired to type my post. As I was doing so I could hear peals of laughter coming from the room where my wife and I, with one of our daughters, had watched the SOTU. What was so funny? It was Joe Kennedy III’s response to the SOTU on behalf of the Democratic Party, along with the reaction to Kennedy’s speech on Twitter.

From the time Kennedy’s name was announced, I thought it was a bizarre choice. At this moment in history, the Democrats think voters are looking for a dynasty? Along those lines, I believe there actually are Democrats who look forward to the day when Chelsea Clinton can be their presidential nominee. This is commonly known as tone-deafness.

But it wasn’t just that. Joe Kennedy III (someone on Twitter said he is holding out for Joe IV or V, like a King Louis) looked strange, with a shiny substance–variously interpreted as drool and too much Chappaquiddick-stick–gleaming next to his mouth. To top it off, this was the visual as he delivered the speech:

Let’s just say that no Kennedy should ever give a speech standing in front of what appears to be a wrecked motor vehicle.

Twitter was ablaze with ridicule. Here are a couple of the more charitable tweets:

It's pretty rich hearing Joseph Kennedy III, who ran for a Massachusetts Congress at age 31, railing against a system that is "forcefully rigged for those at the top." — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) January 31, 2018

Well I have my fingers crossed for that well spoken young man! I really hope he wins his student council race! — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 31, 2018

There is a serious point here. Last night’s SOTU was a fiasco for the Democrats, not only because the president did such a good job, but because the Democrats’ geriatric brigade was repeatedly on display. Nancy Pelosi, Steny Hoyer, Bernie Sanders, Chuck Schumer and others–all looked prune-faced and sour, if not positively cadaverous.

The Democrats said they chose Joe Kennedy III to deliver their response because he represents the future of their party. If that is true, they are in deeper trouble than we thought.