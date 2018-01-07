Hollywood Agonistes

It’s Hollywood awards show season, and apparently the first of them—the Golden Globes—will be on this evening. It has come to this: Hollywood is counting on ratings going up as people tune in to see how they’ll handle the Harvey Weinstein train wreck.

Apparently Hollywood is having second thoughts about the whole matter because they didn’t have the foresight to see how many “good people” it would take down, like Al Franken, Kevin Spacey, etc—a list that is surely not complete yet. So, for example:

Academy members now regret banning Weinstein so hastily When Hollywood’s most prestigious organization, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) — the group of nearly 7,000 actors, directors and other industry types who dole out the Oscars — expelled Harvey Weinstein on Oct. 14,audiences applauded. But by acting so swiftly, a mere nine days after the New York Times first reported allegations of sexual assault against the movie producer, the outfit now finds itself facing a dilemma. Put simply: What to do with the rest of them? “Harvey opened the floodgates,” said one male Academy member. “Now the Academy’s drowning in a tide of s—t. They don’t know what hit them.” . . . “[We] can’t regret [kicking out Harvey] because [we] didn’t really have a choice,” said one male member of AMPAS’ board of governors. “Some members were quite vehement. But [we] didn’t have time to really weigh out the repercussions.”

Then there’s this truly First World Problem:

Golden Globes: Stars struggling to find black dresses, stylists say It is fast becoming the must-wear item of the Golden Globes awards. A little black number to be worn in protest at sexual harassment and abuse in the film industry. But so popular is the show of support for hundreds of victims of abuse that stylists around Hollywood are tearing their hair out. It seems there just aren’t enough black outfits to go round. . . Designers and stylists are in a last-minute frenzy, some having more black attire rushed in from their fashion bases in New York.

And just what, I ask, is the carbon footprint of jetting all those black dresses out from New York? Looks like we have another collision at the four-way intersectionality.

Incidentally, Power Line was on this story early.

P.S. If Hollywood actresses are really stuck for a black dress, they can always get this one.