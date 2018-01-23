In search of lost texts (5)

Senators Johnson and Grassley have observed the same peculiarities that I have today in this series. They have just sent a letter to the Department of Justice Office of Inspector General regarding the revelation that the FBI did not preserve text messages between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page for the critical five-month period between Dec. 14, 2016, and May 17, 2017. In a previous letter to Senators Johnson and Grassley, Inspector General Horowitz had stated his office obtained text messages from November 30, 2016, through July 28, 2017, without disclosing the missing texts.

The Senators’ letter asks Horowitz (1) to explain why he did not previously disclose the FBI’s failure to provide the missing texts, and (2) to inform the committees about the steps he is taking to investigate the circumstances surrounding the missing texts. Senator Johnson has posted the text of the letter here. Byron York notes the operative paragraph in the tweet below.