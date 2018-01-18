More Glenn Simpson

Just when I thought I was done with Glenn Simpson. I’ve certainly had enough. However, the House Intelligence Committee just released the transcript of Simpson’s his testimony to the committee this past November 14. The transcript is posted here. The committee has also released a related transcript of proceedings on November 7 at which no testimony was taken. It served as a warm-up to the testimony given on November 14.

About the November 14 transcript I will just say that Rep. Adam Schiff performed up to expectations. Unless you are a connoisseur of Schiff, so to speak, you can safely give it a pass (although the discussion of Simpson’s alleged First Amendment privilege in the last few pages).

I hope we will be back with some helpful comments of our own or of others before long. I wanted readers who are taking in the evidence themselves to have at it as well.

Byron York reports that the committee’s Republican majority has prepared a brief report summarizing the panel’s investigation into what GOP members call “FISA abuse.” House members are now allowed to view it under conditions intended to maintain the confidentiality of its classified contents. According to Byron, the report answers the question of whether the FBI and Department of Justice used the dossier for one or more surveillance warrants, plus other issues. It seems that we will soon be larding more on matters of the greatest interest in the Russia/Trump collusion illusion.