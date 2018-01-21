Scarborough’s Stand

John declared the tweets of the day last night, and they may be. I will only add this footnote. The one and only Joe Scarborough debuted his “new single” via Twitter. Inspired by the Women’s March, he dedicated it “to those who #Resist.”

Scarborough’s tweet inspired Resistance of its own. I thought the Resistance to Scarborough’s tweet made it the tweet of the day. If laughter is the best medicine, the cure for what ails you can be found in the many tweets responding to Scarborough that can be found here. Just keep scrolling down. As one observer noted, Scarborough has brought us all together — in derision.