Posted on January 1, 2018 by Scott Johnson in James Comey, Laughter is the Best Medicine

Shade on Comey’s new year

Former FBI Director James Comey kicked the new year off in characteristic — insufferable — style yesterday in his Tweet to the world below.

It’s a little early to start thinking about the Tweet of the year, but it’s not too early to hazard the thought that Glenn Reynolds’s response below should be in the running. I’m filing this one under Laughter is the Best Medicine.

Share
Reddit
Email

Responses

Books to read from Power Line