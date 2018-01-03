The Power Line Show, Episode 49: Life After Franken

One of our New Year’s resolutions is to Make the Power Line Podcast Great Again! And we’re aiming to have weekly shows from here on out, with varying format—sometimes very short, sometimes long, sometimes with just us (or a subset of us), sometimes with a classroom lecture or speech, sometimes with a guest, and. . . sometimes with women! We’ve got binders full of women we want to have on the show regularly. Stay tuned for announcements.

Today I chatted with John about how the resignation of Al Franken has suddenly turned Minnesota into ground zero for the 2018 mid-term elections, and we also have some fun with today’s fabulous installment of the Trump Reality Show, which has to be one of the top five days of the show since its launch in June 2015. Then we talk about how green energy policy is coming back to bite the northeastern states that buy into climate change orthodoxy, and find themselves short of fossil fuels in this current cold snap.

