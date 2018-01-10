Trump yearns for good old days of earmarks and getting along

In discussing President Trump’s gabfest yesterday with congressional leaders about DACA legislation, I failed to note a fascinating sidebar. Several times, Trump told the assembled legislators that earmarks should be revived because they promote good will and cooperation between Republicans and Democrats.

The first time Trump said this, it produced raucous agreement. One member (I couldn’t tell who) exclaimed: “Sign me up for that.”

Earmarks, of course, were the bugaboo of the Tea Party. Conservatives considered them the embodiment of what’s wrong with Congress.

My amusement at hearing Trump extol this signature feature of “the swamp” was constrained only by my trepidation at the idea of Republicans and Democrats “coming together to get things done,” especially comprehensive immigration reform.