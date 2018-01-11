Trump’s Really Done It Now! [With Comments by John and Paul]

Trump has really done it now. He’s spoken candidly again, referring to several nations a “s—hole” countries, according to media accounts. CNN is having a complete meltdown. Of course, if all of these countries are so wonderful, why is there such an outcry against sending aliens from those countries back home?

Meanwhile, we know that Trump’s approval ratings are miserable. He’s lost ground among just about every demographic group, except. . . Wait, what? Who??!! No, this can’t be right.

From Ron Brownstein’s article in The Atlantic today:

Among African Americans and Hispanics, reactions to Trump depend more on gender than age or education. In every age group, and at every level of education, about twice as many African American men as women gave Trump positive marks. In all, 23 percent of black men approved of Trump’s performance versus 11 percent of black women. “The outlier here isn’t [black] men … it’s [black] women, where you have near-universal disapproval of Trump,” said Cornell Belcher, a Democratic pollster who studies African American voters. Still, black men are one of the few groups for which Trump’s 2017 average approval rating significantly exceeds his 2016 vote share. Among Hispanics, men were also much more likely than women to express positive views about Trump. Among Hispanic men older than 50, Trump’s approval— strikingly—exceeded 40 percent. But at least three-fifths of Hispanic women in every age group (including both those with and without a college degree) disapproved. Trump’s 2017 approval rating slightly exceeded his 2016 vote share among Hispanic men, and was slightly below it among Hispanic women.

If I can connect the two news items in this post, it would be that Trump missed an opportunity to mention the “s—hole” cities run by Democrats in this country.

JOHN adds: I am not one of those who insist that every seemingly boneheaded move by President Trump is, somehow, really an act of genius. But I am pretty sure that all across America, millions of people are saying tonight: thank goodness. Someone finally told the truth about immigration.

PAUL adds: Folks at CNN are saying that Trump’s s—hole comment proves he’s a racist. No it doesn’t. In all likelihood, he described the countries this way because of how he views the objective situation — life — there, not because of the race of the residents.

If we’re going to accuse people of racism on the basis of their views on immigration, we might just as easily describe as anti-White those who want to preserve a system in which immigration policy is skewed towards people from nations with large Hispanic or Black populations.