Trump’s Twitter Storm [Updated]

President Trump opened the new year by lighting up Twitter with a series of tweets. Here, I will mention only the controversial ones.

Trump’s first tweet, early this morning, related to Iran. Scott wrote about it here. His second was classic Trump: cryptic, but with enough transgressive content to cause hysteria on the Left:

Crooked Hillary Clinton’s top aid, Huma Abedin, has been accused of disregarding basic security protocols. She put Classified Passwords into the hands of foreign agents. Remember sailors pictures on submarine? Jail! Deep State Justice Dept must finally act? Also on Comey & others — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018

This requires a little decoding. How did Huma Abedin “put Classified Passwords into the hands of foreign agents?” The reference apparently is to this Daily Caller story, which says that by forwarding emails that included State Department passwords to her personal Yahoo Mail account, Abedin exposed them to the foreign hackers who did, in fact, invade Yahoo Mail. As is so often the case, Trump’s point is overstated but essentially valid. The indifference to security among Hillary Clinton and her staff was literally criminal.

I assume the “sailors pictures on submarine” refers to the American sailors who were captured by the Iranians last year after inadvertently straying into Iranian waters, although I don’t recall a submarine figuring in that episode. [UPDATE: See update below. This makes sense, but I had forgotten the incident.] How that relates to Abedin’s email practices, I have no idea.

The last part of Trump’s tweet is my favorite:

Jail! Deep State Justice Dept must finally act? Also on Comey & others

I don’t know whether Huma Abedin should go to jail for her gross negligence in handling classified information, but jail is indeed the statutory penalty for such violations. This is the fate that Hillary Clinton so notoriously avoided. And the Department of Justice is, indeed, an important part of the Deep State, having been thoroughly corrupted by Barack Obama, Eric Holder et al. Then there is the parting shot at James Comey. I don’t know of any reason why he should go to jail, but as I have written before, the squelching of the Uranium One investigation needs to be thoroughly investigated, and crimes may well have been committed by Comey and others.

Was Trump trolling liberals with this tweet? Undoubtedly, and they took the bait. I especially enjoy this response by Chris Cillizza at CNN: “The stunning abnormality of Donald Trump’s war on Justice (and justice).”

Consider what’s being alleged here: That the Justice Department is refusing to prosecute criminals — including the former director of the FBI! — because the deep state is protecting those people. That sounds a little off, right? Like, if your uncle spent 15 minutes at Christmas dinner bending your ear with that exact theory, you would ask your mom afterward: “What is the deal with Uncle Harold?”

Except we know that the Department of Justice refused to prosecute Hillary Clinton, who indisputably committed gross negligence in handling classified information. DOJ changed its original “gross negligence” characterization to “extreme carelessness,” which means the same thing but doesn’t quote from the criminal statute and therefore justified, in DOJ’s highly partisan eyes, a failure to prosecute. Far from being a fever-swamp conspiracy theory, the deep state’s protecting criminals rather than prosecuting them is more or less an established fact.

But President Trump wasn’t done! Later in the day he tweeted this:

The Failing New York Times has a new publisher, A.G. Sulzberger. Congratulations! Here is a last chance for the Times to fulfill the vision of its Founder, Adolph Ochs, “to give the news impartially, without fear or FAVOR, regardless of party, sect, or interests involved.” Get… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018

….impartial journalists of a much higher standard, lose all of your phony and non-existent “sources,” and treat the President of the United States FAIRLY, so that the next time I (and the people) win, you won’t have to write an apology to your readers for a job poorly done! GL — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018

Fair comment, I think. You can never go wrong by attacking the New York Times. Next the president went after liberals on DACA:

Democrats are doing nothing for DACA – just interested in politics. DACA activists and Hispanics will go hard against Dems, will start “falling in love” with Republicans and their President! We are about RESULTS. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018

Here again, I think the president has a point. He is willing to trade a continuation of DACA (only statutory this time, and therefore legal) against construction of his border wall, but the Democrats are inert. They appear to be boycotting any effort to negotiate with the president or with Congressional Republicans, because they see pure obstruction–resistance!–as politically advantageous. They deserve to be ripped for this, so it is good to see the president ripping them.

Next up was the Palestinians (again, I am not mentioning non-controversial tweets interspersed during the day):

It's not only Pakistan that we pay billions of dollars to for nothing, but also many other countries, and others. As an example, we pay the Palestinians HUNDRED OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year and get no appreciation or respect. They don’t even want to negotiate a long overdue… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018

…peace treaty with Israel. We have taken Jerusalem, the toughest part of the negotiation, off the table, but Israel, for that, would have had to pay more. But with the Palestinians no longer willing to talk peace, why should we make any of these massive future payments to them? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018

Good question! I agree with the president. There is no reason why American taxpayers should finance the Palestinians’ dysfunction.

Finally–so far, anyway, the day still has several hours to go–Trump turned to North Korea:

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

I am sure this tweet is causing consternation in North Korea, although probably not as much as Trump’s attack on the deep state has caused among American liberals. Unlike Kim Jong-Un, they aren’t used to having their power challenged.

One can debate whether the president’s tweets are a net positive or negative–I think the answer clearly is, a net positive–but it is more fun to sit back and enjoy them.

UPDATE: Chuck McKenna, whose memory is better than mine, writes:

Trump’s reference to “sailors pictures on submarine” pertains to the Navy sailor who was prosecuted and actually served prison time for transmitting a casual photo that included the interior of the submarine, in violation of security protocols. So this is Trump’s way of saying (correctly, I believe) that if the sailor was prosecuted, convicted and jailed for that unintentional disclosure of secret government information, then it makes no sense that Hillary and Huma have dodged prosecution for their intentional conduct related to the email scandal – setting up the private server, knowingly sending classified info back and forth, etc., all in the calculated effort to get around government email system.

And, in particular, to dodge Freedom of Information Act requests. Thanks for that clarification!