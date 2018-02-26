Posted on February 26, 2018 by John Hinderaker in 2016 Presidential Election, Russia, Russia investigation

Collusion? I’m With Her!

This cartoon by Michael Ramirez is admirably even-handed, but since there is no evidence of collusion between Russians and the Trump campaign, and we know the Hillary campaign colluded with Russians through Fusion GPS to produce fake opposition research on Trump, the most apt apparel here is the Hillary shirt. Which is so beautiful I’m surprised no one had already thought of it. Click to enlarge:

