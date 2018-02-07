Enter the Grassley memo 2.0

Earlier this week I posted the heavily redacted memo released by Senators Grassley and Graham referring Christopher Steele for possible prosecution. As I noted at the time, Senator Grassley “call[ed] on the FBI to update the classification of the referral to allow complete disclosure of important context from the documents on which it is based.” A less redacted version of the memo was released yesterday evening together with the text of Senator Grassley’s and Graham’s February 2 letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

I have embedded the less redacted version of the Grassley referral memo below via Scribd. Mollie Ziegler Hemingway summarizes the revelations that can be gleaned from memo version 2.0 in the Federalist column “NEW: Criminal Referral Confirms Nunes Memo’s Explosive Claims Of FISA Abuse.” Reminder: the referral memo identified a previously undisclosed memo by Steele that derives, you might say, from a tangled Clintonian web.

Grassley Referral (Less Redacted Version) by Scott Johnson on Scribd