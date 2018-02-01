Go to hell, man

House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes has taken incredible abuse from his Democratic colleagues and their media adjunct as the committee’s Russia investigation has failed to follow the prescribed Democratic course. The current abuse arises in the context of the imminent release of the four-page memo detailing possible abuse of FISA by the FBI in its surveillance of Trump-related campaign figures. The audacity!

The Democrats’ media adjunct seeks to enforce the party line. The Free Beacon’s David Rutz documents the bottomless absurdity of MSNBC doing its thing in this case to Nunes. Rutz found Bloomberg Politics managing editor/MSNBC contributor John Heilemann asking guests on Monday whether they believe Nunes is now a Russian agent. Really.

In the video below, Heilemann asked Democratic Senator Chris Murphy precisely this question: “Is it possible that the Republican chairman of the House Intel Committee has been compromised by the Russians? Is it possible that we actually have a Russian agent running the House Intel Committee on the Republican side?” What a contemptible creep.