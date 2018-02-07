Green Weenie of the Week: Madam Hillary

No sooner do I throw up my hands in despair of finding new and plausible winners of Power Line’s coveted Green Weenie Award (we don’t give these out to just anybody, you know: there’s a rigorous review committee) than we get an obvious winner: Madam Hillary herself.

You know the old joke about how the liberal media would cover the end of the world: “World To End Tomorrow: Women and Minorities Hardest Hit.” Well, earlier this week Hillary Clinton spoke at Georgetown University and someone asked her how climate change would affect women. The great Andrew Klavin captured the clip and posted it here, and as the old Randall Jarrell line goes, you have to hear this, not to believe it: