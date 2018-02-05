How Crazy? California Crazy

Last week some readers thought I had taken leave of my senses when I wrote that—relatively speaking (the key qualifier)—Jerry Brown is about the only adult in the room among California Democrats (though this may apply to California Republicans, too, as I’ll demonstrate shortly). I wrote: “If you doubt me, just wait till we have a governor named ‘Gavin’ next year (which California richly deserves), and you’ll see what I mean.”

Lo and behold, the Washington Post picked up this theme over the weekend, which just goes to show that Power Line always gets there first:

Think California politics is on the far-left fringe? Just wait for the next elections. For those who think California politics is on the far-left fringe of the national spectrum, stand by. The next election season, already well underway here, will showcase a younger generation of Democrats that is more liberal and personally invested in standing up to President Trump’s Washington than those leaving office. Here in the self-labeled “state of resistance,” the political debate is being pushed further left without any sign of a Republican renaissance to serve as a check on spending and social policy ambitions. Even some Republicans are concerned about the departure of Gov. Jerry Brown (D), who proved to be fiscally cautious after inheriting a state seven years ago in deep recession. . . That means staking out the most liberal stance on issues such as single-payer health care in California, a highly expensive initiative that failed in the legislature last year.

Think there might be an opening for Republicans by this flying leap to the left? Unfortunately, the latest Republican effort to appeal to independent voters is called “New Way California,” sponsored by former State Assembly Republican leader (and chief sellout) Chad Mayes. If this early video is any indication, it means Republicans can do no better than being a “me, too” party. (Warning: have your airsick bags ready.)

I think the next edition of the DSM needs a whole new category and scale to measure mental illness: California Crazy. Definitely goes past 11. No straws needed for inmates in this asylum. At least I get this nifty banner from the Post for future use in our Civil War on the Left series: