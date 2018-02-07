Inside the FBI circle of love: Sources

Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Ron Johnson has just released The Clinton Email Scandal and the FBI Investigation of It: An Interim Report. Jake Gibson highlights the most newsworthy items on a quick first review here.The committee has posted the report and related documents here. I have embedded the report below via Scribd.

2018-02-07 Interim Report_The Clinton Email Scandal and the FBI's Investigation of It by Scott Johnson on Scribd

The committee has posted primary documents separately in Appendix C. It comes to 502 pages. Senator Johnson is advancing the cause of transparency by getting this material up and out. I am working my way through the material today. In the meantime, I want readers to have access to these documents in case they are interested.

Appendix C – Documents by Scott Johnson on Scribd