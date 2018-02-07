Inside the FBI circle of love

Jake Gibson flags the newly released text messages of the amorous FBI agents:

Newly revealed text messages between FBI paramours Peter Strzok and Lisa Page include an exchange about preparing talking points for then-FBI Director James Comey to give to President Obama, who wanted “to know everything we’re doing.” The message, from Page to Strzok, was among thousands of texts between the lovers reviewed by Fox News. The pair both worked at one point for Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Page wrote to Strzok on Sept. 2, 2016 about prepping Comey because “potus wants to know everything we’re doing.” Senate investigators told Fox News this text raises questions about Obama’s personal involvement in the Clinton email investigation.

For “potus,” read “Obama.”

Gibson also adds this:

The newly uncovered texts reveal a bit more about the timing of the discovery of “hundreds of thousands” of emails on former Congressman Anthony Weiner’s laptop, ultimately leading to Comey’s infamous letter to Congress just days before the 2016 presidential election. On Sept. 28, 2016, Strzok wrote to Page, “Got called up to Andy’s [McCabe] earlier.. hundreds of thousands of emails turned over by Weiner’s atty to sdny [Southern District of New York], includes a ton of material from spouse [Huma Abedin]. Sending team up tomorrow to review… this will never end.” According to the Senate report, this text message raises questions about when FBI officials learned of emails relevant to the Hillary Clinton email investigation on the laptop belonging to Weiner, the husband to Clinton aide Huma Abedin. It was a full month later, on Oct. 28, 2016, when Comey informed Congress that, “Due to recent developments,” the FBI was re-opening its Clinton email investigation. “In connection with an unrelated case, the FBI has learned of the existence of emails that appear to be pertinent to the investigation. I am writing to inform you that the investigative team briefed me on this yesterday…” Comey said at the time. The question becomes why Comey was only informed by his investigative team on Oct. 27, if the Clinton emails on Weiner’s laptop were discovered by Sept. 28, at the latest.

Gibson cites the new report released by Homeland Security Committee Chairman Ron Johnson and accompanying primary documents. I am posting the new Homeland Security Committee report and primary documents separately via Scribd. For a quick summary, see Gibson’s linked Fox News report.