Manchin or Mousechin?

A Democrat from West Virginia, Joe Manchin represents the most Trump-friendly state in the Union. He pretends to be an independent kind of guy. He also happens to be standing (if I may use that term here) for reelection this November. During the State of the Union Address on Tuesday evening, Manchin almost stood up in response to one of President Trump’s applause lines. Then he caught himself as it dawned on him that he might violate party discipline if he were to stand. He eased off just in time. That was close!

Is he a Manchin or a Mousechin? You be the judge. What a phony.

After the State of the Union Speech, incidentally, Manchin criticized his Democratic colleagues for sitting on their hands through Trump’s speech. “I think the Democrats were wrong in not showing respect,” Manchin said. “That’s just me.” Make that phony x 2.

Via Don Surber.