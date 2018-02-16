On Guns, a Cost-ly Mistake by Slow Joe

I don’t watch Morning Joe on MSNBC, partly because why would any sensible person do so, but also because I imagine the Saturday Night Live spoofs of Joe and Mike groping each other on camera is probably accurate in at least one sense: Mika has gotten inside Joe Scarborough’s head. Right now I gather Slow Joe is in full outrage mode that Congress won’t do anything on guns. Mediaite captures his mood with this tweet:

Too bad for Joe that there’s this thing called voting history, and even worse, there’s the super competent Jay Cost, who went back and looked up Scarborough’s voting record on gun issues when he was a member of the House of Representatives. You can read Jay’s complete tweetstorm here, but here are the highlights, which Jay drew from the Almanac of American Politics:

Maybe someone should ask Joe about these votes on the show, and watch hypocrisy on parade.