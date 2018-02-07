Paging Carter Page (2)

I missed Laura Ingraham’s interview with Carter Page on her FOX News show earlier this week. The first interview segment is below.

The second segment is below.

Both segments are of great interest in the context of recent developments. I don’t want to jump to conclusions, but there appears to be quite a scandal implicit in the FISA warrant issued on Page. At this point Page looks to be the victim of serious governmental wrongdoing.

My purpose in posting these videos here is to publicize a statement in the first segment above bearing on the so-called Steele Dossier. I have thought from the outset that, if taken at face value, the dossier looks like Russian disinformation delivered courtesy of the friends of Vladimir Putin. The true collusion story at the heart of the 2016 presidential campaign is Hillary Clinton’s and the Clinton operatives. This was to remain a closely guarded secret. Given the continuing hysteria of the Democrats’ media adjunct, it’s almost unbelievable.

In the first segment of the interview above Ingraham asks Page about his alleged meeting with Russian oligarch Igor Sechin. According to the Steele Dossier, Page met with Sechin in July and Sechin was to make Page a billionaire in exchange for swaying President Trump to remove sanctions on Russia (see Steele Dossier at pages 9-10, 30-31). It would be an improbably big, beautiful payday. According to Page, however, he never met Sechin.

