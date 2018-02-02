Politifact Exposed

PolitiFact is a liberal “fact checking” operation that serves the Democratic Party by pretending to be credible and non-partisan. To further its mission of providing unbiased “fact checking,” it hired former Florida representative Alan Grayson, perhaps the most despicable Congressman of modern times. It didn’t end well:

PolitiFact announced it hired former politician Alan Grayson to critique its work in an effort to improve trust and credibility on Thursday…but that decision lasted about three seconds. “It has become clear our choice of Alan Grayson did not meet that threshold to many,” PolitiFact executive director Aaron Sharockman tweeted on Thursday after the initial tweet that he was hired received an onslaught of criticism from respected media members.

***

“A fact-checking outfit hiring Alan Grayson is like a church hiring Charlie Sheen to run their youth group,” National Review columnist Dan McLaughlin tweeted. Politico’s Jake Sherman asked, “Is this a joke?”

***

The liberal firebrand once said the GOP health plan was to hope people die quickly. Former U.S. Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid called for him to drop out of a Senate race in 2016 when the New York Times reported that Grayson promoted his international travels, some with congressional delegations, to solicit business for a hedge fund he controlled. “His actions aren’t just disgraceful to the Democratic Party, they disgrace the halls of Congress,” Reid said at the time.

If Harry Reid thinks you’re a disgrace, you know you are in trouble. We have written about Grayson over the years, for example here, in a post titled “Greatest. Democrat. Ever.”

Of all the disgraceful members of the Democratic Party, hatemonger Alan Grayson, Congressman from Florida, may be the most despicable. On the positive side, however, he also provides a good deal of comic relief. Here is the latest on Grayson: A trial to determine whether U.S. Rep. Alan Grayson’s wife committed bigamy when she wed the congressman has been delayed because she required emergency surgery to remove breast implants. A day in the life of Alan Grayson. A little more context: Lolita Grayson… Seriously, that’s her name. …sued her husband for divorce last year after 24 years of marriage. But Alan Grayson says the marriage was invalid because she was never divorced from her first husband at the time of their union in 1990. ***

Last March, Lolita Grayson was granted a restraining order against the congressman after she said Alan Grayson pushed her against the front door of their home when he stopped by the house. ***

Grayson can thank his lucky stars he’s a “progressive,” otherwise newspapers would publicize the fact that he is crazy.

That PolitiFact thought Alan Grayson was an appropriate person to pass judgment on the accuracy of statements by politicians like Donald Trump tells you everything you need to know.

But one more point is relevant: PolitiFact apparently set out to hire a Democrat and a Republican to join their “fact checking” team. The Democrat was Grayson; they are going back to the drawing board on that one. But the Republican was David Jolly, who, like Grayson, was briefly a Congressman from Florida.

What do we know about Mr. Jolly? His Wikipedia entry tells us:

Jolly has become a prominent Republican critic of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Of course he has! You see how this works? PolitiFact’s main mission is to “fact check”–i.e., contest–anything that President Trump says. They know they have a credibility problem, since they have been convicted of liberal bias more times than anyone can count. So they seek to burnish their non-partisan credentials by adding a Democrat and a Republican to their team. The Democrat was the more or less insane hyper-partisan Alan Grayson, while the “Republican” was “a prominent…critic of U.S. President Donald Trump.” This is what PolitiFact calls objectivity: it employs both Democrat and “Republican” critics of Donald Trump.

PolitiFact has zero credibility, and replacing the egregious Mr. Grayson won’t change that fact.