Schiff trashes law enforcement

The Democrats’ media adjunct amplified a key Democratic talking point over the past two weeks. According to the Democrats and their media friends, one is not to criticize the bad actions of anyone in the FBI or other such agencies. If you do, you’re trashing law enforcement. Retroactive application of this rule to the depredations of President Obama and the Obama administration is prohibited. Mollie Hemingway collected a few exhibits of the current media campaign attacking Republicans on this ground in this Federalist column.

Now the shifty Adam Schiff has gone to war on law enforcement in the formerly disapproved fashion. It is not reported this way in Kyle Cheney’s Politico article “Schiff complains FBI, Justice Department making too many demands on Russia memo,” but there it is. Schiff of course also attributes fault to President Trump, at whose behest the FBI and Department of Justice are said to be acting. It’s a twofer! For some reason, Schiff’s shocking disparagement of law enforcement goes unmentioned.