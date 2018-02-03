Swallow well or gag

It’s difficult to square the Democratic hysteria supporting the suppression of the four-page Nunes memo with the document that was released yesterday. And it amazing how the Democrats’ media adjunct amplifies the Democrats’ line of the moment. All together now, they instantly adopt the party line and shriek in unison. Following Spinal Tap’s Nigel Tufnel, they are equipped to turn the volume up to 11. The sound is deafening. It’s hard to hear yourself think.

Adam Schiff is the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee. We caught a glimpse of his approach in “Motions full of Schiff” and in “Full of Schiff on Dem memo.”

Eric Swalwell is Schiff’s faithful sidekick. Swalwell plays Robin to Schiff’s Batman. Last night on Fox News Tucker Carlson invited Swalwell to defend the Democrats’ pre-release hysteria against the document we now hold in our hands.

“So Congressman,” Carlson asked, “many Democrats including leaders, including Pelosi and Schiff to name two, said the release would jeopardize American national security. That turned out to be a lie, provably, because there was nothing in this that was classified. There was no obvious reason it was classified in the first place. So, why would they tell us that when they knew it wasn’t true?”

Swalwell responds in McCarthyite style. According to Swalwell, Carlson himself is damaging national security, hurting the country, and “refus[ing] to acknowledge that the rule of law has been run over.” We can quibble on that last point, but what we have here is another case of Democratic projection.

