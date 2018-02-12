Posted on February 12, 2018 by Scott Johnson in Culture, Hollywood

Terry Teachout recommends

Yesterday on Twitter Terry Teachout — my favorite critic, of theater for the Wall Street Journal and at large for Commentary — commented on The Third Man, the compelling 1949 film. If you are a fan of the film, you will undoubtedly recall that it was written by Graham Greene and features a chilling star turn by Orson Welles. Terry touted the film as a scrupulous study in moral complexity. It is all that and more.

Thinking that he had just watched it on TCM as part of TCM’s annual 31 Days of Oscar, I asked what other blasts from the past he would recommend. He graciously responded with a list of his favorite underappreciated films coming up in the 31 days lineup in the order that they will play on the channel. I thought some readers might appreciate this as a public service announcement.

BONUS: In a follow-up tweet Terry added for what it is worth (to me, a lot) that Dodsworth is also one of David Mamet’s two favorite films. The other of Mamet’s favorites is The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp.

Share
Reddit
Email

Responses

Books to read from Power Line