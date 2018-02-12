Terry Teachout recommends

Yesterday on Twitter Terry Teachout — my favorite critic, of theater for the Wall Street Journal and at large for Commentary — commented on The Third Man, the compelling 1949 film. If you are a fan of the film, you will undoubtedly recall that it was written by Graham Greene and features a chilling star turn by Orson Welles. Terry touted the film as a scrupulous study in moral complexity. It is all that and more.

Thinking that he had just watched it on TCM as part of TCM’s annual 31 Days of Oscar, I asked what other blasts from the past he would recommend. He graciously responded with a list of his favorite underappreciated films coming up in the 31 days lineup in the order that they will play on the channel. I thought some readers might appreciate this as a public service announcement.

Here are ten favorites of mine (listed in the order that they’ll be shown on @tcm) that tend not to pop up on best-of lists: Dodsworth

Here Comes Mrs. Jordan

The Naked Spur

One Way Passage

I Remember Mama

The Westerner

Theodora Goes Wild

Klute

Lust for Life

Anatomy of a Murder — Terry Teachout (@terryteachout) February 12, 2018

BONUS: In a follow-up tweet Terry added for what it is worth (to me, a lot) that Dodsworth is also one of David Mamet’s two favorite films. The other of Mamet’s favorites is The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp.