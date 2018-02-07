The Power Line Show, Ep. 55: Fe, Fi, Fo, FISA

We’re back midweek with a special, 10-minute short edition of the Power Line podcast with a quick overview of FISA and “The Memo” with the great John Yoo. I got curious about one small detail toward the end of The Memo, namely, the passage that said the FISA warrant to continue snooping on Carter Page was renewed three times after the initial warrant based on the Steele dossier, but that FISA warrant renewals require new probable cause. What might that new probable cause have been? Did the initial intercepts of Page’s communications actually find something? Did the subsequent surveillance of Page possibly involve contacts or methods that did involve sensitive intelligence methods or human assets? John walked through how FISA actually works, and we both agree: since the memo was released on Groundhog Day and has cast a large shadow over Washington, I suspect we’ve got six more months of this.

As always, you can listen here, download the episode from Ricochet, or, best of all, subscribe to Power Line in iTunes (and leave a 5-star review, please!