The Power Line Show, Ep. 59: Populism Sweeping Europe?

Steve Hayward catches up with Henry Olsen, who is over in London this week taking in the strange game that the Brits for some reason insist on calling “football,” just ahead of the upcoming general election in Italy where populist parties are expected to do well, and where German politics remain in disarray because of the populist eruption in their last general election. Meanwhile, Brexit continues to be a non-stop agony for British PM Theresa May, while the best performing government in western Europe right now may well be (sit down for this) … France! Just 19 minutes long for this quick-hitting episode where Henry covers the territory faster than Patton’s Third Army in July 1944.
As always, we recommend that you subscribe to Power Line in iTunes (and leave a 5-star review, please!).