Vlad & him

Yesterday in “Facebook footnotes” I posted the Facebook ad promoting the protest produced by the friends of Vladimir Putin against President Trump outside Trump Tower in the immediate aftermath of the election. The creative efforts of the Russians toiling away in the troll factory did not go for naught. They attracted Michael Moore to the event. The Daily Caller takes a look back at the action via the tweet below and much more in the linked story.

At today's Trump Tower protest. He wouldn't come down. Here's my Facebook Live coverage: https://t.co/FzxOyljoK5 pic.twitter.com/PxjoALcyn8 — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) November 13, 2016

Michael Moore. Let us pause to reflect. The guy is a dupe and a dope — but then we already knew that, didn’t we? The Daily Caller’s Derek Hunter drily observes: “Moore’s Facebook page is littered with charges that Trump and Republicans are Russian tools and enemies of the American people.” This whole Russia collusion scandal seems to be a through the looking glass sort of affair.