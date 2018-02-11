Weird tales of Winer

The reemergence of Sid “Vicious” Blumenthal — this time from the crypt of the dodgy Steele Dossier — reminds me of Jason Voorhees in the Friday the 13th franchise or Dracula in the Bram Stoker classic. There is, however, at least one difference. Jason and Dracula have slightly more charm than Blumenthal.

So long as the Clintons remain on the scene, Blumenthal lives. Paul faced up to the reemergence of Blumenthal in “A bad penny turns up again.” The Weekly Standard’s Eric Felten manages to extract humor of a sort from this horror story in “The weird tales of Jonathan Winer.”

As reconstructed by Felten, the tales don’t admit of excerpts. I have to urge you to read the whole thing (which you can do thanks to the arrangements made for Power Line readers by the editors of the Standard).

I will just add this. The story implicates Christopher Steele and his dossier. It implicates the Obama administration. In age-old fashion, the teller of the tales requires us to suspend our disbelief. (Felten declines.) The Washington Post provides the forum for Winer to disseminate his tales. The Post serves it up in the confidence that their readers will perform as required. Like their peers in the Democratic Party’s media adjunct, the Post has made itself instrumental to the Democrats’ efforts to remove President Trump from office by hook or by, well, crook. The Post is part of the scandal.