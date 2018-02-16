White Supremacist Mass Murderer? Oops, Never Mind

When some goofy member of a white supremacist group–by the way, if you ever encounter a white supremacist, please hang on to him and give me a call, I’ve never met one–told news outlets that mass murderer Nikolas Cruz was a member of his organization, Democratic Party media jumped all over it. It was reported as fact, even thought there was no confirmation whatsoever that it was true.

The Associated Press was one Democratic Party organization that hurried to associate Cruz with “white supremacists,” in furtherance of its agenda. Now the AP has recanted:

A white nationalist appears to have lied to The Associated Press and other news organizations when he claimed that Florida school-shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz was a member of his obscure group. Law enforcement officials have said they didn’t have any evidence to support the claim that Republic of Florida leader Jordan Jereb made in interviews with several news organizations.

“Too good to check” is the central principle of Democratic Party journalism. It would be hard to read a newspaper today, without absorbing false articles that liberal reporters preferred not to verify.