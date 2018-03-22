Anti-semitic and dumb as a rock

Trayon White is a member of the District of Columbia’s city council. He represents Ward 8, the poorest of the D.C.’s jurisdictions. For years, it elected Marion Barry to the council.

Recently, White opined on Facebook that Jewish financiers control the climate. In his view, a mild snowfall in the District was an instance of “climate control” by the Rothschilds who “create natural disasters they can pay for to own the cities.”

In addition, at a meeting of top D.C. officials, he claimed that the Rothschilds control the World Bank and the federal government:

“There’s this whole concept with the Rothschilds — control the World Bank, as we all know — infusing dollars into major cities,” said White, according to video footage that the city routinely releases after official meetings. “They really pretty much control the federal government, and now they have this concept called resilient cities in which they are using their money and influence into local cities.” He asked how much money the Rothschilds had invested in the University of the District of Columbia, whose president had just finished a presentation. “How does this influence this? Because it’s really about infrastructure and climate control,” White said. “What does this have to do with UDC? Have they put money into UDC? What’s the relationship between the Rothschilds and the Rockefellers?” No one in the room challenged his remarks. [Mayor] Bowser wore a puzzled look; City Administrator Rashad M. Young explained that the “resilient cities” initiative from the Rockefeller Foundation was about helping communities prepare for disasters.

After initially standing by his comments, White eventually apologized. He said he didn’t realize his statements were anti-Semitic.

Neither Jewish groups nor environmentalists seem perturbed by White’s remarks. The executive director of the Chesapeake Climate Action Network said he has no reason to doubt the sincerity of White’s apology and looks forward to advancing his environmental agenda with White’s assistance.

In other words, he expects White to be a useful idiot.

As for Jewish organizations, the Washington Post reports they are ready to forgive the councilman. In a confession of its stupidity, Jews United for Justice, a left-wing outfit that endorsed White in 2016, said of him, “this is not the guy we know.” “We want to work with him,” its spokesperson added.

There was a time when Jewish organizations (no matter how liberal) and environmentalists would be embarrassed to work with an anti-Semite who thinks Jews create natural disasters for profit. But these days, almost nothing embarrasses the left, and the cluelessness of liberal American Jews defies belief.

As for the voters who sent this moron to the D.C. council, words fail me.