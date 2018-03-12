Beyond Keith Ellison

In his Wall Street Journal column last month, Jeryl Bier reported that Ellison and Farrakhan had a reunion of sorts in September 2013 with a follow-up meeting in Farrakhan’s hotel room when Farrakhan visited Washington in 2015. Ellison’s relationship with Farrakhan goes way back, but it turns out that Farrakhan has several fans in the Democrats’ Congressional Black Caucus as well.

This long suppressed 2005 photograph of Farrakhan & Friends was only recently disclosed. Mr. Bier tells me that it was the publication of this photograph by Talking Points Memo on January 25 in “The photo that never saw the light of day” that piqued his interest. He wondered who else in Congress may have had an untold relationship with the leader of America’s foremost hate cult.

Bier himself identified Rep. Andre Carson as one such member of Congress. According to Bier, Carson accompanied Ellison on the 2015 visit to Farrakhan’s Washington hotel room. Other members of the CBC who have now been identified as having friendly relations with Farrakhan include Danny Davis, Maxine Waters, Barbara Lee, Gregory Meeks, and mean Al Green (not the sweet singing Reverend Al Green).

The Republican Jewish Coalition has demanded their resignation of the Farrakhan 7. I am a member of the RJC and I too enjoy tilting at windmills. I’ve been tilting at Ellison now for nearly 12 years.

WIBC radio host Tony Katz has taken up the case of Andre Carson “for multiple instances of bad judgement, and his willingness to work with a bigot like Farrakhan.” Carson, he notes, claims to oppose “all the phobias” while “working” with Farrakhan.

Carson’s routine is more forthright than Ellison’s, but Carson also borrows from the Ellison playbook. This past Friday Carson appeared on the local Indianapolis Fox affiliate and was asked directly by Angela Ganote about his meeting with Farrakhan (video below). Carson attacked the RJC and admitted that he and the Congressional Black Caucus have met with Farrakhan to work on “anti-crime” and “discrimination” efforts.

Carson dragged Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel into the discussion: “That organization doesn’t have any credibility with me. I know they have a political agenda. The Congressional Black Caucus is asking that organization to condemn Benjamin Netanyahu and the [Israeli] government for discriminating against Africans who are migrating, who are fleeing dictatorships, who are fleeing oppression. There’s a great deal of bigotry and racism happening right now they fail to condemn.” Like Ellison, Carson finds the best defense is a rancid offense.

Bier’s work has opened something of a Pandora’s box. We have a problem here. While Ellison works the Ellison shuffle, every Democrat in Congress should be asked about Farrakhan and the CBC. That includes Minnesota’s own Amy Klobuchar, Tina Smith, Tim Walz, Betty McCollum, Colin Peterson and Rick Nolan.