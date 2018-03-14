California’s Suicide Attempt, Part 5: Gov. Girly-Man Goes Flabby

In today’s installment of California Crazy, former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger (better known as “Governor Girly-Man“) has announced that he, too, intends to sue major major oil companies for “knowingly killing people all over the world.”

Let’s see: this would be the same Schwarzenegger who agitated to have a mass-market consumer version of the Humvee after Gulf War 1? The same Schwarzenegger who used to fly back and forth from his LA home to the state capitol on his private jet every day??

Yup, same guy. Actually, Schwarzenegger is a fitting metaphor of the decline and fall of California:

Chaser: