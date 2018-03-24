Children’s Crusade? No, It’s Worse

I described the teenager-led anti-gun campaign, which has been breathlessly endorsed by the Democratic Party media, as a 21st century Children’s Crusade, referring to the ill-fated 1212 version. But with hindsight, that was unfair to the 13th-century kids. They undoubtedly had a better idea of why they were trying to liberate the Holy Land than the teenagers who demonstrated today have about why guns should be confiscated.

Charlie Kirk, the President of Turning Point USA, waded into the D.C. crowd of lefty protesters to ask a simple question: What is an assault rifle? The results were predictably amusing:

Most people would say that if you want to ban something, you at least should know what it is you are trying to prohibit. But today’s liberals can’t get over that low bar.

The star spokesman for lefty anti-gun youth is a kid named David Hogg. He has become a media sensation in the weeks since the Parkland shootings, but I have never seen him in action. Life, after all, is short. But an email correspondent who wrote today described Hogg as a “smug a****** punk.” I suspect that is how most people respond to him. Hogg (unfortunate name, BTW) reminds me of Cindy Sheehan–i.e., he will have “absolute moral authority” until he becomes a liability to the Democratic Party, at which point he will never be heard of again.