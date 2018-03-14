A few weeks back in a moment of mischief I tweeted the following for discussion:

Well let’s see where we are today, with the following dueling headlines from The Hill:

Dems are angry over Hillary Clinton’s latest comments Democrats are angry that Hillary Clinton continues to discuss what went wrong during the 2016 presidential election against President Trump. Even some of Clinton’s own former aides and surrogates say the former Democratic presidential nominee should back away from the discussion about her failed campaign because it’s harmful to the party. . . In interviews with The Hill on Tuesday, even the staunchest Clinton allies as well as longtime advisers say the comments were cringeworthy and ultimately detrimental to Democrats. “She put herself in a position where [Democrats] from states that Trump won will have to distance themselves from her even more,” said one former senior Clinton aide. “That’s a lot of states.” Another Clinton surrogate questioned the decisionmaking behind Clinton’s remarks. For months, some Democrats have been arguing that Clinton’s sentiments have been counterproductive to the party’s rebuilding efforts.

This of course is why I hope she sticks it out with her Bitterness 2020 World Tour (I want t-shirts!), and is nominated again in 2020.

Meanwhile:

House GOP frets over Pennsylvania race House Republicans are fretting over the results of Pennsylvania’s special election, worried that the tight race in the heart of Trump country might be a harbinger of a Democratic wave in the midterms. GOP leaders said the race should serve as a wake-up call, and warned Republican members to pick up the pace when it comes to fundraising and better define themselves as candidates to the voters.

And the result of this Dialectical Trumperialism: