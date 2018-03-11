For Ellison, 4 Pinocchios down…

On Friday Washington Post fact checker Glenn Kessler took a look Minnesota Fifth District/DNC Vice Chairman Rep. Keith Ellison’s statements about his relationship with hate cult leader Louis Farrakhan. Ellison’s relationship with Farrakhan goes way back, but it turns out that Farrakhan has several fans in the Democrats’ Congressional Black Caucus as well. This long suppressed 2005 photograph of Farrakhan & Friends was only recently disclosed. “We few, we happy few, we band of brothers…”

In his Wall Street Journal column last month, Jeryl Bier reported that Ellison and Farrakhan had a reunion of sorts in September 2013 with a follow-up meeting in Farrakhan’s hotel room when Farrakhan visited Washington in 2015. I noted Ellison’s responses in “Ellison speaks…a little,” in “Ellison speaks…a little more” and, most recently, in “Ellison explains: Dems don’t care.”

Kessler doesn’t specifically credit Bier, yet he takes up the question raised by Bier’s column and considers Ellison’s recent statement implying that he has no relationship with Farrakhan. Kessler finds that Ellison has not been entirely straightforward on the matter. He gently judges that Ellison “needs to provide a better explanation for what he was doing in Farrakhan’s hotel suite in 2016 and what they discussed.” Yet in assessing the number of Pinocchios to be awarded Ellison, Kessler does not hold back. He awards Ellison four Pinocchios.

To borrow a resonant phrase, I find it gratifying to see Ellison’s chickens coming home to roost. Ellison is not accustomed to such scrutiny from the local press or the mainstream media. At the Daily Caller, Peter Hasson notes CNN’s blackout on the Democrats’ Farrakhan scandal. With rare exceptions at CNN and elsewhere, the mainstream press has turned a blind eye to Farrakhan & Friends. Chicago Tribune columnist John Kass calls out the left on this score. The mainstream press is the left’s media adjunct.

I have written a lot about Ellison since he emerged as a Democratic candidate for Congress in 2006, some of which I summarized in “Louis Farrakhan’s first congressman” and “Keith Ellison for dummies” as well as in “The Ellison elision.” This is my point, and I do have one. Ellison has built his whole damn career on lying about his relationship with Farrakhan. The Four Pinocchios Kessler awards to Ellison leave about 3,996 to go.