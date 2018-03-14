Gina Haspel: Tom Cotton’s take

Last night, I noted the reactions of several key players to Gina Haspel’s selection to be Director of the CIA. The signals, as I read them, were mixed.

Today, Sen. Tom Cotton told me that Gina Haspel will be a good Director. The Senator also endorsed Haspel, along with Mike Pompeo, in a public statement:

Gina Haspel is also an excellent choice to become the new CIA Director. A true professional with decades of experience at the Agency, Gina has worked closely with Mike and the national-security team over the last year. I look forward to supporting them both during the confirmation process and working with them in the years to come.

Tom’s endorsement is good enough for me.

It’s true that the awful John Brennan also endorsed Haspel. That gave me pause. But Brennan’s endorsement is lukewarm, just enough, he probably hopes, to stay (or get) in the good graces of the new Director.

For months, rumor had it that Sen. Cotton would be nominated for the CIA Director job once Pompeo moved over to the State Department. Naturally, there is plenty of speculation as to why that didn’t happen.

I’ll just say I’m glad Tom is remaining in the Senate where he plays such a valuable and unique role.