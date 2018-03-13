How the Democrats Will Respond to Pompeo and Haspel Nominations

Erica Werner is the Washington Post’s congressional reporter. I think we can assume she speaks for the Democratic Party. This is her tweet in response to President Trump’s announcement that he is appointing Mike Pompeo Secretary of State and Gina Haspel CIA Director:

A Benghazi bomb-thrower will be SecState and a torture overseer will be CIA director — IF CONFIRMED BY THE SENATE — Erica Werner (@ericawerner) March 13, 2018

“IF CONFIRMED BY THE SENATE.” One of the peculiarities here is that the Democrats believe they won the battles over waterboarding and Benghazi, but they didn’t. So confirmation battles over Pompeo and Haspel will fire up the Democrats’ base–their sole objective these days, it seems–but are likely to alienate the broader public.