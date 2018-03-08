Democrats dream of turning Texas into a blue state, thereby cementing the far left’s hold on America for the foreseeable future. They hope to make progress toward that goal this year, and they were counting on a blue wave of enraged liberals to emerge in Tuesday’s primaries as a harbinger of victory in November. They even hope that their man Beto O’Rourke can drive Ted Cruz out of the Senate.

But no such blue wave emerged on Tuesday. True, just over one million votes were cast in the Democratic Senate primary, which O’Rourke won with 62% of the vote. But well over 1.5 million voted in the Republican Senate primary, even though Cruz had no serious opposition.

So on Tuesday, at least, the blue wave crashed on the rock of Texas reality. Victory Girls write:

Going into yesterday’s primary election, pollsters and pundits rubbed their hands together with glee. Their eyes danced and you could see their excitement. Texas, they foresaw, would begin the road back home. We’d see it turning into a purple state if not — and oh how they wished for it — a blue state. But, as with the last election, they missed the mark. Not only did it not turn blue, but it failed to turn purple as well. Oh, they’re sure to put their spin on it but numbers don’t lie. Texas is and will remain, at least for a while longer, a Red State.

The Dallas Morning News headlines: “In Texas primary, the ‘red riot’ eclipsed the ‘blue wave.'”

Tuesday also saw the release of Ted Cruz’s first radio ad targeting Beto O’Rourke. (Beto’s real name is Robert, but he changed it, for reasons I have not seen explained, to Beto.) I love the ad. But first we need to set the stage.

Alabama’s “If You’re Gonna Play In Texas” is a classic of modern country music. If you are not familiar with it–and trust me, virtually everyone in Texas is–you can listen here:

If you’re gonna play in Texas, you gotta have a fiddle in the band. The Cruz campaign ad is a parody version that begins, “If you’re gonna run in Texas, you can’t be a liberal man.” It defines O’Rourke as a liberal who favors open borders and wants to take your guns. You can tell how effective the ad is, because liberals are already attacking it:

The left might someday realize its dream of turning Texas blue. But that day, as someone once said, is not this day.